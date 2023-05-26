Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of ANF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,775. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
