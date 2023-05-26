Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of ANF traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,775. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

