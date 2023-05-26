Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Sells $17,200.20 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $17,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rajeev Singh sold 1,456 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $17,209.92.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $3,207.60.

ACCD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 132,925 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Accolade by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accolade by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

