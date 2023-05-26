Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

