Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.22

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.22 and last traded at $101.22, with a volume of 217070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

