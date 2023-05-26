Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Has $5.16 Million Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. UBS Group AG grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $35.66.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

