AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 8,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.45% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

