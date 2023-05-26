Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.56

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.46. Aegon shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 197,314 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Aegon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

