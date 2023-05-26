Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.56

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.46. Aegon shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 197,314 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.
Aegon Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
