Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 4.6 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.