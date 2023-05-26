Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 4.6 %
AEZS stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
