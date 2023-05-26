Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Africa Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.65.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -26.32%.

About Africa Oil

(Get Rating)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.