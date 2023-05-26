Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $144.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

A stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

