Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

