Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
