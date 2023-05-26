Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the April 30th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 10.9 %

About Akari Therapeutics

Shares of AKTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,737. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

