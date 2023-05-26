Alan J. Stock Purchases 492 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,883.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.78. 313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442. The stock has a market cap of $262.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.36. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ACNB by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ACNB by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

