Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in May

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

ALFVY traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is 36.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.20.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

