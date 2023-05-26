Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,137 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 12,918,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,528,816. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

