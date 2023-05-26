Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $416.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $10,058,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 75.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

