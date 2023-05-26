Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 2.2 %

APH traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 60.95 ($0.76). The company had a trading volume of 355,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.65. The company has a market capitalization of £329.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliance Pharma Increases Dividend

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.59.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

