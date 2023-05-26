AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 16th

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AWF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Dividend History for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.