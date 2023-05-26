AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 16th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

AWF opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

