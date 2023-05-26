AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.79. 5,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $100.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

