Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.63. 632,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,944,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

