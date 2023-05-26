Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Boosted by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after buying an additional 284,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,301,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 584,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,372. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

