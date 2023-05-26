Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as high as C$0.66. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 16,500 shares changing hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.