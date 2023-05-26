Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $118,987.50 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.43. 25,049,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,895,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $127.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Stories
