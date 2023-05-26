Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $125.73. 12,819,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,764,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

