Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $21.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,091 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,649 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

