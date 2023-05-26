Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

