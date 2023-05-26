Amalgamated Bank Has $15.31 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.