Amalgamated Bank Has $16.83 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $311.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,364. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

