Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 87,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 542,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.90. 449,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,656. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

