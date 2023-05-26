Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,465 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 919,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.