Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,726 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 242.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 157,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

MCK stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.38. 131,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

