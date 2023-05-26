Amalgamated Bank Sells 703 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AutoZone by 28.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,459.06. 65,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,575.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,499.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,959.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.56.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

