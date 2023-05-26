Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $720.91. 191,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,621. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $787.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

