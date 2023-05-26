American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 90.4% in May

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AMBZ stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 37,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229. American Business Bank has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $41.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

