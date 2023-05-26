American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express Stock Performance

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

AXP stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $155.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,268. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

