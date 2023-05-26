American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 204,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $93.61. 1,298,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

