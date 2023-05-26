American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $87,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MA traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,451. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.27. The stock has a market cap of $355.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.