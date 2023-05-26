American International Group Inc. Has $35.78 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.20. 376,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.