American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,374 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,545,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,782,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

