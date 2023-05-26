American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock worth $19,367,570. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,188. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

