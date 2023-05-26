American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in American International Group by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 962,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after buying an additional 755,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 760,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

