American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.94. The company had a trading volume of 378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,439. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.88. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

