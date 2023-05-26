American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.85. 775,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,066. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

