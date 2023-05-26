American International Group Inc. Sells 16,124 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.07. 1,200,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.19. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

