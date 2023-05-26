American International Group Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.90. The company had a trading volume of 570,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day moving average of $275.20. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

