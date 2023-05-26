American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. 5,709,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,630,732. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

