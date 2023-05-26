American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 137,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 462,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMLI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Lithium in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Lithium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.