American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Up 4.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $61.57. 27,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 101,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.
The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
