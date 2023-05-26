American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Up 4.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $61.57. 27,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 101,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 41,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Woodmark by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

