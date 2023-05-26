America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81), Briefing.com reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 8.1 %

CRMT stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

About America’s Car-Mart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.